BJP anti-Himachal, opposed resolution on Central aid: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Shimla, March 20

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today hit out at the BJP for its anti-Himachal stance. He said that the Central Government did not come to the rescue of Himachal when it faced the worst-ever disaster during unprecedented monsoon rains.

Sukhu, in a statement issued here, accused the state BJP of creating hurdles in the grant of liberal assistance by the Central Government. “While the state government announced a package of Rs 4,500 crore to provide succour to the flood-affected people the BJP legislators from Himachal did not seek Central assistance for relief and rehabilitation works,” he added.

He said that the BJP was spending crores of rupees on the stay of the six disqualified Congress MLAs in five star hotels and ferrying them in chartered flights from one place to another but why it did not show such generosity when people were suffering during monsoons last year.

“The fact that the BJP MLAs chose not to support the resolution moved by the state government, urging the Centre to extend special financial help to Himachal is proof enough that the Opposition is anti-people and has failed to fight for their rights before its own government at the Centre,” said Sukhu.

“We used our own resources to rehabilitate 22,000 disaster-affected families after the catastrophe and we also enhanced the amount to be given to the affected families in the relief manual manifold,” he said.

Sukhu said that the Congress had no lust for power as its only motive behind coming to power was to serve the people of the state. “The people of Himachal are well aware and will punish the BJP for their designs to destabilise a democratically-elected government,” he added.

Congress MLAs Ajay Solanki and Bhuvneshwar Gaur also criticised disqualified Gagret MLA Chaitanya saying that those who betrayed their party were preaching the lesson of ‘Himachaliyat’.

They said, “Himachal is the land of Gods and the people here have deep faith in Gods and Goddesses but traitors neither have the knowledge of ‘Himachaliyat’ nor of its culture,”

They said that to achieve their selfish goals, the rebels conspired with the BJP to destabilise the state government and betrayed the faith of the voters of their constituency.

