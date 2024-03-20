BJP anti-women, opposing monthly grant: Minister

Shimla, March 19
Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi today said that the BJP and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur were anti-women as they were opposing the grant of Rs 1,500 to be given under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi.
In a statement issued here today, Negi said that formalities for implementing the scheme were completed before the announcement of the election code of conduct. “The Opposition is completely stunned by the implementation of the Rs 1500 under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi. The formalities for providing the benefits of this scheme from April 1, 2024, have been completed before the implementation of the election code of conduct,” he added.
Negi said the budgetary provision was made for the scheme, which was approved by the Cabinet. “The government had issued the notification to implement the scheme before the model code of conduct came into force,” he added.
He said the BJP must tell people if it did not want daughters, sisters and mothers above 18 years to get the benefit of the scheme. “The BJP’s statements indicate its frustration, as the party has sensed its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly byelections,” he added.
