BJP appoints in-charges of all 34 wards of Shimla MC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 31

The BJP today announced in-charges of all 34 wards of the prestigious Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC), which is expected to go to the polls shortly.

Paonta Sahib MLA Sukh Ram Chaudhary chaired a meeting of the party leaders and sitting and former councillors here. The present Congress government had reduced the number of wards from 41 to 34. The previous BJP government had increased it to 41.

Chaudhary said, “BJP workers are geared up for the SMC poll and feedback is being taken from them for all 34 wards. The in-charges of all 34 wards have been appointed and within the next two days, they will hold interactions with BJP leaders of their areas.” Chopal MLA Balbir Verma and Bilaspur MLA Trilok Jamwal and BJP candidate from Shimla (Urban) Sanjay Sood attended the meeting.

Chaudhary said Shimla had benefited from Centrally-sponsored schemes. He urged party workers to reach out to people and educate them about how Shimla city had benefited from Central schemes. He alleged that people had become disenchanted with the Congress government.

“All of us will have to take the SMC poll seriously so that the party can once again emerge victorious,” he added.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi has already issued the roaster for the 34 wards. Elections could not be held at the stipulated time in April-May last year as the delimitation of wards, which were increased from 34 to 41 in number, was challenged in court. Negi was appointed the Administrator of the SMC following the completion of the term of the previous House.

#BJP #Congress #paonta sahib #Shimla