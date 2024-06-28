BJP appoints point men for Nalagarh, Hamirpur, Dehra Assembly bypoll

Shimla, June 27
The BJP has entrusted the overall responsibility of the three Assembly byelections in Nalagarh, Hamirpur and Dehra to its top leaders. State BJP president Rajeev Bindal has entrusted the responsibility of the Nalagarh segment to Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and of the Hamirpur constituency to former Union Minister and incumbent MP Anurag Thakur.
Bindal would be the overall in-charge of the Dehra segment in Kangra where Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, is the Congress candidate.
The BJP has already appointed the in-charge and the co-incharge for the byelections and the fresh responsibilities given to top leaders shows that it is taking the byelections very seriously. The stakes are high for both ruling Congress and BJP in the three bypoll, voting for which will be held on July 10.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka
17 people were travelling in the van
Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts
Sohna tehsil received 82 mm rain followed by Gurugram 30 mm,...
‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on President Droupadi Murmu 's Address to Parliament
Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...