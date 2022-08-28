BJP betrayed youth, no policy yet on job generation: Sukhu

Hamirpur, August 27
The double-engine BJP government has failed on all fronts and the development process has been halted in the state, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chairman of the HPCC election campaign committee, today said.
Addressing a public meeting at Bhoranj, he said, “Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who is now travelling every nook and corner of the state to garner support, remained inactive during the past four years and nine months. The BJP betrayed unemployed youth as it had promised a policy on job generation, but failed to do so.”
Sukhu said the government misled youth on the police recruitment scam. “The CM had assured that the case would be handed over to the CBI for investigation, but there is still no outcome. The scam took place in connivance with police authorities and the government tried to save them,” he alleged.
He said the Agnipath scheme would prove “fatal for the country and spoil the future of the youngsters”. Accusing the Central and the state governments of having failed to check inflation, he said the domestic LPG cylinder was costing over Rs 1,100 which was available at Rs 400 in the previous regime.
