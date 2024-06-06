BJP blames CM for delay in bypoll for 3 Assembly seats

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 5

BJP chief spokesperson and Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal today criticised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for putting an unwanted burden of Rs 35 crore on the state exchequer to be made on holding three Assembly byelections. Jamwal, in a statement, said that the CM was solely responsible for the Rs 35 crore expenditure, as he delayed the holding of the three byelections merely to fulfil his political aspirations. “Three Independent MLAs had resigned from the Assembly on March 22 and requested the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to accept their resignations, which were not accepted till June 3,” he added.

He said that had the resignations of the three Independent MLAs been accepted before April 30, the byelections to the three seats could have been held with the six byelections and the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. The resignations of the three Independent MLAs were accepted on June 3.

