BJP cadre-based party, disgruntled will fall in line: Himachal ex-CM

PTI

Hamirpur, April 9

The BJP leadership is making efforts to mollify leaders who are disgruntled over distribution of tickets to six Congress rebels for the Assembly bypolls, former CM P K Dhumal said on Tuesday. These leaders will fall in line as the BJP is a cadre-based party, said the senior BJP leader.

After announcement of tickets to all six Congress rebels for Assembly bypoll, resentment was visible among BJP leaders. Most of them denied tickets are considered close to Dhumal.

Immediately after the announcement of tickets, senior party leaders, including former CM Jai Ram Thakur, party president Rajiv Bindal and bypoll candidates Rajinder Rana and ID Lakhanpal made a beeline to Dhumal’s native village to seek his blessings.

Ranjit Singh from Sujanpur, Maya Sharma from Barsar, former minister Varinder Kanwar from Kutlehar and Rajesh Thakur from Gagret were upset over denial of ticket.

