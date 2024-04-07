BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma lodges police complaint against Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 7

Former Congress MLA, now BJP candidate from the Dharamsala Assembly constituency, Sudhir Sharma on Sunday lodged a police complaint against Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

In the police complaint filed with Kangra SP, Sudhir Sharma said: “I am a former minister and four-time MLA. I’m contesting the by-election from Dharamsala on a BJP ticket. Recently, a video and a media report have emerged from my constituency falling under your jurisdiction, regarding a misleading speech made by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in Kutlehar area of ​​Una district on April 4, 2024.

“In his public address, CM Sukhu allegedly spread false information among the public for his personal gain. The CM alleged that MLAs were sold for Rs 15 crore each. A baseless allegation has been levelled against me and other MLAs who have recently joined the BJP and are fighting elections. It is extremely worrying that public money was used by the Chief Minister for his visit to Kutlehar. Given the gravity of this matter and its ramifications, I urge you to take immediate action and register a criminal FIR against Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for defaming me as a public servant and misleading the public. I am committed to the pursuit of justice in this matter and am confident that you will handle this matter with utmost promptness and diligence,” Sharma said in his police complaint.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Dharamsala #Kangra #Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu