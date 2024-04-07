BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma lodges police complaint against Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

Dharamsala, April 7
Former Congress MLA, now BJP candidate from the Dharamsala Assembly constituency, Sudhir Sharma on Sunday lodged a police complaint against Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.
In the police complaint filed with Kangra SP, Sudhir Sharma said: “I am a former minister and four-time MLA. I’m contesting the by-election from Dharamsala on a BJP ticket. Recently, a video and a media report have emerged from my constituency falling under your jurisdiction, regarding a misleading speech made by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in Kutlehar area of Una district on April 4, 2024.
“In his public address, CM Sukhu allegedly spread false information among the public for his personal gain. The CM alleged that MLAs were sold for Rs 15 crore each. A baseless allegation has been levelled against me and other MLAs who have recently joined the BJP and are fighting elections. It is extremely worrying that public money was used by the Chief Minister for his visit to Kutlehar. Given the gravity of this matter and its ramifications, I urge you to take immediate action and register a criminal FIR against Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for defaming me as a public servant and misleading the public. I am committed to the pursuit of justice in this matter and am confident that you will handle this matter with utmost promptness and diligence,” Sharma said in his police complaint.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case
Delhi CM and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal is in...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP leaders observe fast at Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkar Kalan
The day-long fast is being observed against Arvind Kejriwal’...
NIA officials booked for bid to outrage TMC leader’s wife's modesty in West Bengal’s Bhupatinagar
Arrested TMC leader Monobrata’s wife lodges FIR against NIA ...
BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma lodges police complaint against Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu
Police complaint was filed with Kangra SP
ED uses fridge, smart TV as evidence in money-laundering case against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Soren is currently in judicial custody in Birsa Munda jail a...