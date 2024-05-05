BJP candidates to file nominations May 9 onwards

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 4

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal today said that BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Anurag Thakur and BJP candidate from the Shimla seat Suresh Kashyap would file their nominations on May 13 while Kangana Ranaut would file her nomination from the Mandi parliamentary constituency on May 14.

Bindal, while addressing mediapersons here, said that Sudhir Sharma, BJP candidate for the Dharamsala byelections, would also file his nomination papers on May 14. He added that Ravi Thakur, BJP candidate for the Lahaul and Spiti byelection, would file his nomination on May 9 while Rajeev Bhardwaj (Kangra), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur) and Davinder Kumar Bhutto (Kuthlehar) will file their nominations for the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly byelections on May 10.

He added that the date for the filing nomination for the Gagret seat would be announced soon.

Bindal said that the Congress was shying away from the main issues of the elections and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was making derogatory statements to distract the people of the state.

