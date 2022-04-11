BJP chief interacts with booth-level activists at Arki

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 10

BJP national president JP Nadda convened a booth-level meeting at Dasren booth in Bhararighat gram centre of the Arki Assembly today. He interacted with the booth-level party leaders under the BJP’s “Mahasamparak Abhiyan”.

Accompanied by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap, Nadda met booth president Chatter Singh and others. Nadda exhorted all party leaders to work at the booth level to strengthen the party. “Unlike the Congress, the BJP is convening booth-level meetings. All decisions taken by the organisation are for the welfare of the workers.”

Nadda took stock of the works done at the booth, while interacting with the leaders. The leaders too aired their views on the occasion. Nadda gave them tips on how to disseminate information about the BJP’s policies among the masses in the election year.

Kashyap told booth-level activists that it had been decided that all national and state-level office bearers of the party would convene booth-level meetings. “It is a matter of pride that our national president JP Nadda has come to attend the booth-level meeting at Bhararighat.”