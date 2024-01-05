BJP chief JP Nadda for Modi as Prime Minister for third term, seeks votes on his name

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 5

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda today said it is the national and moral duty of every citizen to ensure stability and unity of the country by voting for BJP so that Narendra Modi can once again become the Prime Minister.

“Everyone understands that the nation is secure in the hands of PM Modi, who has provided able and strong leadership, resulting in India becoming a major economic power,” said Nadda while addressing a public meeting, here today.

A felicitation programme was held for Nadda who visited his home state for the first time after BJP’s victory in the assembly polls. He urged the people of Himachal to ensure that BJP wins all the four Lok Sabha seats to see Modi becoming the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.

Nadda said India Alliance is just a photo opportunity for leaders of various parties who are talking about getting a caste census done only to get political mileage. “We too agree with this, but they are talking of it only now for electoral gains. Why did Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi not take action on the Mandal Commission report if they claimed to be benefactors of the other backward classes,” quipped Nadda. He said the majority of the opposition parties who have formed the India Alliance are confined to their states and have no following in other parts of the country.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said he joined hands with those who raised anti-national slogans in support of Afzal Guru, the Parliament attack mastermind. “He has no right to talk about Bharat Jodo Yatra as he has embarked on a Bharat Todo Yatra, who will only weaken the nation as the single objective is to remove Modi,” he said. They have no right to talk of Nyaya Yatra, as people have not forgotten the massacre of Sikhs in 1984 for which the Gandhi family owe an apology to the nation for the injustice meted out to the Sikh community, he said.

“PM Modi has changed the politics of the nation as he proved that his word is guarantee which the people believe in,” he remarked.

Nadda said not only had the BJP won in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, but BJP doubled its vote percentage from seven to 14 per cent in Telengana. He said BJP will hit a hat-trick when Modi will become the PM for the third time consecutive time.

Nadda said the Ram temple at Ayodhya will be dedicated to the people on January 22, which will fulfill the dream of the nation. “I would like to remind you that it was in Palampur in Himachal that the BJP passed a resolution in 1989 in the presence of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Adani that a temple will be made at Ayodha. Today, that dream is becoming a reality,” he said.

“Six crore people were treated under Ayushman Bharat scheme in India and 10.74 families are being provided Rs five lakh medical cover for treatment for ailments,” he said. The left out families were covered by the Jai Ram regime under Himcare, he said.

Almost 80 crore people were getting five kgs rice or flour and one kg pulses under subsidised food scheme. As per Indian Monetary Fund, 13.50 crore people have come above the poverty line and only one per cent people are living in abject poverty.

“India is moving forward at a fast pace and is way ahead of others in social justice. According to Global Times China, India used to balance earlier, but the country creates new alignments now,” said Nadda.

He said India is today ranked the fifth strongest economy from the earlier ranking of 11.

“In 2027, India will become the third strongest economy under the able leadership of Modi,” he said.

India has become the dispensary of the world as there has been an increase of 108 per cent in exports of quality and affordable drugs. Under MSME, 15 crore people, including three crore women, have been provided jobs. In 11 job melas, seven lakh people have been handed over employment letters, he added.

Nadda said we were all pained at seeing the devastation caused by the rains and floods and despite claims by the Himachal government, the centre has come to the rescue of the hill state. “A total of Rs 1,782 crore has been given by Modi regime for reconstruction works which includes Rs 180 crore twice for disaster relief, Rs 400 crore for road repairs and an installment of Rs 189 crore. Government of India gave Rs 300 crores for reconstruction of damaged houses,” he said sharing details of central assistance.

“Congress is in the habit of shedding crocodile tears. They have not fulfilled the promises of providing five lakh jobs, Rs 100 lt of milk, Rs 1,500 to women, cow dung and 300-unit free power,” he said. This is a government of back gear which has closed 900 institutions including 620 government offices, 19 colleges and 286 schools. They are in the habit of misleading people and making false promises.”

In 2029 Lok Sabha, women will sit in Parliament and assemblies as the Bill has been passed providing them reservation. “PM Modi has launched several welfare schemes for the youth, women, farmers, and under privileged,” he said.

“We, in Himachal would be elated on getting a dispensary in a village, but now PM Modi has provided 11,000 crore for the hydro power projects in Himachal, Rs 1,300 crore for AIIMS at Bilaspur, IIM Sirmuar, IIIT Una, medical colleges at Chamba, Nahan and Hamirpur, several four lanes, tunnels and bridges, he added.

