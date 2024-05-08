BJP chief Nadda to address rally in Nachan today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 7

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will address a rally in favour of BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary seat Kangana Ranaut in the Nachan Assembly segment in Mandi district tomorrow. As Nadda belongs to Himachal, he is likely to spearhead the campaign while other national-level BJP leaders will start arriving here, especially after May 14 when the process for filling nominations gets over.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari addressed a ‘Panna Pramukh’ meeting at Nahan in Sirmaur district today in support of the BJP candidate from the Shimla seat Suresh Kashyap. Diya’s mother Padmini Devi is the daughter of the erstwhile Maharaja of Sirmaur and is married in Jaipur. Diya is one of the star campaigners of the BJP.

Some senior leaders of the BJP and the Congress are expected to be present when prominent candidates file their nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress candidate from the Mandi seat Vikramaditya Singh will filing his nomination on May 9 while Kangana will filing her papers on May 14. Former Union Minister Anand Sharma will be filing his nomination from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat on May 9 while four-time MP and BJP candidate Anurag Thakur will file his nominations from the Hamirpur seat on May 13.

BJP candidate from the Shimla seat Suresh Kashyap, too, will file his nomination on May 13 while its Kangra candidate Rajeev Bhardwaj will file his papers on May 10.

Campaigning for the four Lok Sabha and six Assembly byelections is likely to gain momentum with the Election Commission issuing the notifications for the single phase polling on June 1. National leaders of the BJP and the Congress are likely to arrive in the state for campaign in the coming days.

