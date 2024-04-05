BJP: CM inciting public against his opponents

Shimla, April 4
BJP state vice-president and former minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary today slammed the “unparliamentary language” used by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu.
In a statement issued here today, he said using such language did not behove a Chief Minister. “The CM is trying to incite the public against his political opponents, which is unacceptable and inappropriate,” said Chaudhary. He said the people of Himachal did not appreciate this kind of politics and would give a befitting reply to the Chief inister and the Congress.
He said the Chief Minister was making baseless statements to divert the attention of the public from core issues. “It is not appropriate for the CM to make false allegations and many MLAs are ready to file a defamation case against him,” he said.
The BJP state vice-president lashed out at the Congress and its leaders and said the party was responsible for giving birth to corruption.
