 BJP files complaint against Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker to Election Commission

  Himachal
Recently, Kuldeep Singh Pathania was found sharing the Congress party political platform and stage with Vikramaditya Singh

“It is a one of its kind example in India where the Speaker is found openly sharing the stage and campaigning in favour of Congress candidate by violating the Model Code of Conduct,” the BJP complained. File photo



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, May 4

The BJP on Saturday filed a complaint against Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania for attending political rallies in support of Congress candidate for Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

The complaint, addressed to the Election Commission of India, mentioned that time and again the ruling government and its agencies are violating the Model Code of Conduct, and complaints in this regard have been lodged before various electoral officers in the state.

In the first week of May 2024, it was observed that Kuldeep Pathania was attending, addressing, and holding public meetings at various places of Himachal Pradesh for the ongoing general elections.

Recently, he was found sharing the Congress party political platform and stage with Vikramaditya Singh, contesting candidate from Mandi Parliamentary Constituency along with Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and other leaders in Chamba district in Bharmour.

“It is a one of its kind example in India where the Speaker is found openly sharing the stage and campaigning in favour of Congress candidate by violating the Model Code of Conduct and misusing the constitutional post and official machinery,” the BJP complained. 

“This act and conduct of the Speaker has hurt the dignity and status of the post by illegally influencing electors of Mandi Parliamentary Constituency,” the complaint mentioned.

The BJP said the actions of the Speaker are completely opposite of what is expected from a person holding this post. They demanded that his impugned acts of omission and commission reflect his biased attitude and intent to hold office of profits in future. Expectation of fairness, lack of prejudice and detachment on his part lack in the present case, the complaint read.

“Hence, the Commission is requested to initiate appropriate legal action against the Speaker in the interest of justice and fair play,” they demanded.

