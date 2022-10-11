BJP, Cong strive to quell factionalism in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 10

As the elections to the Assembly are drawing near, infighting in the Congress and the BJP is on the rise. Both parties are finding it hard to bring consensus among various factions in Kangra district.

In the Kangra Assembly constituency where Congress MLA Pawan Kajal has joined the BJP, factionalism has come to the fore. BJP leaders from the constituency, including former MLA Sanjay Chaudhary, are not sharing the dais with Kajal despite attempts by top leaders. The Congress, after Kajal’s exit, is struggling to find a credible OBC face.

In the Shahpur constituency, BJP minister Sarveen Chaudhary is facing a challenge from Kamal Sharma, member of the BJP state executive, and Joginder Panku, a zila parishad member. They even put up a show of strength during the visit of party chief JP Nadda to Shahpur yesterday.

In the Congress, HPCC general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania had to organise a show of strength to stake claim to party ticket. Pathania, who was a loyalist of former CM Virbhadra Singh, had lost Shahpur twice on the Congress ticket. This time, the party is considering the winnability factor before declaring any candidate.

In Dehra, Independent MLA Hoshiar Singh had joined the BJP. He is considered to be the likely candidate. However, he is facing opposition from the local party unit.

Dr Rajesh Sharma, treasurer of the HPCC, is staking claim on Congress ticket from Dehra. Dr Sharma, who belongs to Kangra, has even constructed a house in the constituency. He is, however, facing a challenge from Hari Om Sharma, Dehra block Congress president, who is a loyalist of former Rajya Sabha member Viplove Thakur.

In Dharamsala, the BJP has inducted Rakesh Chaudhary, an AAP leader, who contested as an Independent in the Dharamsala bypoll in 2019 and got 16,000 votes. He also organised a rally that was addressed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The fact that the CM accepted most demands raised by Chaudhary has made other BJP leaders, including MLA Vishal Nehria, restive.

The Congress has not made up its mind in Dharamsala. Though the state executive had proposed a single name of AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma, sources said the top leadership had put Sudhir’s name on hold. They top leadership is angry with Sudhir for having declined to contest the Dharamsala byelection in 2019.

Kangra

BJP leaders, including former MLA Sanjay Chaudhary, are not sharing dais with MLA Pawan Kajal, who had left the Congress and joined the party

The Congress, after the exit of Pawan Kajal, is struggling to find a credible OBC face to field on Kangra seat

Shahpur

Minister Sarveen Chaudhary is facing a challenge from Kamal Sharma, member of BJP state executive, and Joginder Panku, a ZP member

HPCC general secretary Kewal Pathania had held a show of strength to stake claim to party ticket. He had lost from Shahpur twice

Dehra

The BJP may field Independent MLA Hoshiyar Singh, who has joined the party. But Dehra BJP unit is opposing him

HPCC treasurer Rajesh Sharma is seeking ticket from Dehra. He is challenged by Hari Om Sharma, Dehra Congress president and a Viplove Thakur loyalist

Dharamsala