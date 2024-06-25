BJP: Congress govt favouring only friends, relatives

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 24

Only friends and relatives are growing under the Congress government in the state, alleged Randhir Sharma, state spokesperson for the BJP, while addressing mediapersons here today.

He said at least 30 such persons were accommodated by the Chief Minister in the government and some of them were decorated with Cabinet ranks.

He alleged development in the state had come to a halt and ministers were misleading people with false statements. He added that ever since Sukhu became Chief Minister he had only closed government establishments. The major establishments closed in the district included the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, divisions of the IPH and government colleges at Lambloo and Galore. The closing down of the HPSSC had deprived thousands of the youth from job opportunities.

The BJP spokesperson said that the announcement to provide five lakh jobs had become a mockery while people were waiting for 300 units of free electricity as promised by the Congress. In industrial areas, the electricity price hike was over 19 per cent, forcing many industrial units either to shut or shift from the state.

Randhir said the government had failed to maintain law and order in the state. Congress leaders were allegedly involved in shootout in Bilaspur recently.

Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan said that the BJP would demand President’s rule in Himachal Pradesh if nine MLAs of BJP were suspended by the Vidhan Sabha Speaker in the state. Mahajan was addressing mediapersons along with Randhir Sharma.

He said that the Congress was afraid of losing six MLAs, who were appointed Chief Parliamentary Secretaries by the state government.

