BJP: Conspiracy to close Sardar Patel University in Mandi district

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 25

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that stopping the construction work on the Vallabh College building of Sardar Patel University and the Shivdham project in Mandi district “is a big achievement of the state government”.

Two days ago, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had lambasted Thakur saying the latter could not count even one achievement in Mandi because he did nothing for the progress of the district.

Thakur, while speaking at Baldwara in Sarkaghat, said that the BJP had established Sardar Patel University, second university of the state, in Mandi. However, the state government had hatched a conspiracy to close it down.

He said, “While speaking on a public platform, the Chief Minister should maintain the decorum of words and express his views politely. Instead of asking me questions, the Chief Minister should first tell what he has done for the people of Mandi in the past 11 months.”

He said, “The Congress gave false guarantees to the people of the state before the Assembly elections. Instead of providing jobs, the government sacked thousands of outsourced employees within 11 months of coming to power.

