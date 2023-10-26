BJP: Conspiracy to close Sardar Patel University in Mandi district

Mandi, October 25
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that stopping the construction work on the Vallabh College building of Sardar Patel University and the Shivdham project in Mandi district “is a big achievement of the state government”.
Two days ago, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had lambasted Thakur saying the latter could not count even one achievement in Mandi because he did nothing for the progress of the district.
Thakur, while speaking at Baldwara in Sarkaghat, said that the BJP had established Sardar Patel University, second university of the state, in Mandi. However, the state government had hatched a conspiracy to close it down.
He said, “While speaking on a public platform, the Chief Minister should maintain the decorum of words and express his views politely. Instead of asking me questions, the Chief Minister should first tell what he has done for the people of Mandi in the past 11 months.”
He said, “The Congress gave false guarantees to the people of the state before the Assembly elections. Instead of providing jobs, the government sacked thousands of outsourced employees within 11 months of coming to power.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...