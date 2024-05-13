BJP conspired to topple my government, claims Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 12

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu today campaigned in Jwalamukhi Assembly constituency for Anand Sharma, the Congress’candidate from Kangra Lok Sabha seat.

Addressing an election meeting in Khundiyan, he said that the veteran leader Anand Sharma has done a lot for state. “Whenever we went to Anand Sharma to ask for something for Himachal while he was a minister in the Central government, the work was done. Kangra needs an MP whose voice is listened to in the corridors of power.”

Attacking the BJP, the Chief Minister said the Opposition conspired to topple the government. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur alleged said that even the God cannot save this government. “But there is no threat to the current state government and it will complete its full term,” he said.

The CM said the tainted MLAs were saying that they did not get respect. “All the decisions of their constituencies and all the officers were given as per their wish. The Congress party gave them respect by making them MLAs and gave them important positions in the party. They were not hungry for respect, but for something else,” he said.

He said that the state government gave the old pension scheme to the government employees in the first Cabinet meeting without any intention of political gain so that they can live their life with self-respect. Now the BJP leaders were trying to stop the Rs 9,000 crore under the NPS which is to be given back to the state.

Sukhu said the present state government battled the rain disaster that struck last year even as Jai Ram Thakur kept demanding Assembly session again and again. Despite discussions for three days, the BJP MLAs did not support the proposal to provide special economic package to Himachal and did not stand with the 22,000 disaster-affected families. The Congress government sanctioned a special relief package of Rs 4,500 crore from its limited resources.

On this occasion, Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Kangra seat Anand Sharma, MLA Sanjay Ratan along with party officials and workers were present.

