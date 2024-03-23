BJP deliberates on plan for LS election

Shimla, March 22
The BJP Legislature Party met here today to discuss the situation arising out of the dramatic political events in the aftermath of the cross voting by six Congress MLAs, now disqualified by the Vidhan Sabha Speaker.
With Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur leaving for Delhi along with the three Independent MLAs, who resigned from the membership of the Vidhan Sabha today, it is Sullah MLA and former Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar who chaired the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Satpal Satti, Randhir Sharma, Hans Raj, Prakash Rana, Pawan Kajal, Sourinder Shourie, Dilip Thakur, Deepraj, Ranveer Nikka, Vinod Kumar, Balbir Verma, Inder Singh Gandhi, Reena Kashyap, Puran Chand, Janak Raj, Lokindra Kumar and BJP general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma.
BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma said that the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections was discussed in detail in the meeting. “Various programmes are going on at the party level and the strategy for their successful implementation was discussed,” he said.
A concrete policy was prepared regarding many such programmes like Tridev Sammelan, Panna Pramukh Sammelan and Mera Booth Sabse Shakti, he added. He said poll strategy for ensuring victory of BJP candidates in all the four Lok Sabha and six assembly by-polls was chalked out.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...