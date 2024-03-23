BJP deliberates on plan for LS election

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 22

The BJP Legislature Party met here today to discuss the situation arising out of the dramatic political events in the aftermath of the cross voting by six Congress MLAs, now disqualified by the Vidhan Sabha Speaker.

With Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur leaving for Delhi along with the three Independent MLAs, who resigned from the membership of the Vidhan Sabha today, it is Sullah MLA and former Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar who chaired the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Satpal Satti, Randhir Sharma, Hans Raj, Prakash Rana, Pawan Kajal, Sourinder Shourie, Dilip Thakur, Deepraj, Ranveer Nikka, Vinod Kumar, Balbir Verma, Inder Singh Gandhi, Reena Kashyap, Puran Chand, Janak Raj, Lokindra Kumar and BJP general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma.

BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma said that the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections was discussed in detail in the meeting. “Various programmes are going on at the party level and the strategy for their successful implementation was discussed,” he said.

A concrete policy was prepared regarding many such programmes like Tridev Sammelan, Panna Pramukh Sammelan and Mera Booth Sabse Shakti, he added. He said poll strategy for ensuring victory of BJP candidates in all the four Lok Sabha and six assembly by-polls was chalked out.

