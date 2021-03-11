BJP did nothing for Shimla: CPM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 6

Ahead of the MC polls, the CPM alleged that not only did the BJP government and its Municipal Corporation failed to bring any new big project to the city during its tenure but also ruined the projects brought by the previous CPM-led MC.

Besides, the CPM said the standard of facilities and services such as water and garbage collection declined but the fee/charges rose by over 100 per cent in the past five years.

“The CPM-led MC had brought big projects worth Rs 4,786 crore to the city during its tenure from 2012-17. These projects included the Smart City Mission, AMRUT scheme, World Bank-aided Shimla drinking water and sewerage scheme, etc. Unfortunately, the state government and the BJP-led MC failed miserably in implementing these projects,” claimed CPM leader and former Mayor Sanjay Chauhan at a press conference here today.

Citing the example of the Shimla Smart City Mission to substantiate his claims, Chauhan claimed that only a miniscule part of the nearly Rs 3,000-crore budget had been used. “Besides, the project is not being implemented as planned initially. The whole focus has shifted to constructing retaining walls to benefit the chosen contractors,” he alleged. “Several projects such as refurbishing health facilities, smart classes and many others have been forgotten,” he said.

“The garbage fee when the BJP-led MC took charge was Rs 40. Now, it’s Rs 106 per month. That’s 165 per cent increase in five years. The water charges have risen by around 70 per cent,” he said. “Though charges have risen, water is supplied on third or fourth day most of the time. A total of 35 MLD should be sufficient to cater to the city but SJPNL is struggling even with 45 MLD. It shows there’s something wrong with their supply and distribution system. The SJPNL should be immediately disbanded and the job of providing water should be returned to the MC,” said Chauhan.

