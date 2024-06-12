 BJP discusses LS election results, probables for 3 Assembly bypoll : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • BJP discusses LS election results, probables for 3 Assembly bypoll

BJP discusses LS election results, probables for 3 Assembly bypoll

BJP discusses LS election results, probables for 3 Assembly bypoll

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur presides over the BJP Legislature Party meeting in Shimla.



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, June 11

The BJP Legislature Party today reviewed the party’s performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections and the six Assembly byelections at a meeting held here today. It also discussed the names of probable candidates and preparedness for the three more Assembly bypoll.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur here. The two newly elected MLAs, Sudhir Sharma (Dharamsala) and ID Lakhanpal (Barsar), did not attend the meeting as they were in New Delhi to meet the central party leaders.

The two BJP legislators along with the four newly elected Congress MLAs – Rakesh Kalia (Gagret), Anuradha Rana (Lahaul-Spiti), Ranjit Rana (Sujanpur) and Vivek Sharma (Kutlehar) - will take oath in the Vidhan Sabha tomorrow.

The BJP core group will also be meeting here tomorrow under the chairmanship of state party president Rajeev Bindal. It is nearly certain that the BJP will field the three former Independent MLAs — Hoshiyar Singh, KL Thakur and Ashish Sharma — but the issue could come up for discussion formally.

Party sources said that the BJP would honour its commitment of fielding all three former Independent MLAs, who had joined the party. Though there is speculation that the defeat in four of the six Assembly byelections could force the BJP to rethink its strategy, it is unlikely to happen. However, the fear of undercutting by disgruntled party workers in protest against ticket allotment to the three former Independent MLAs is already haunting the BJP.

Both BJP and Congress are keen to finalise the candidates at the earliest as the byelections in the three Assembly segments of Nalagarh (Solan), Hamirpur and Dehra (Kangra) are scheduled to be held on July 10.

The Congress Legislature Party will be meeting tomorrow to discuss the names of the probable candidates though it is the party high command that in consultation with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will finalise the ticket for the bypoll. The dismal performance of the Congress in 61 of the 68 Assembly segments in the parliamentary elections is also likely to be discussed at tomorrow’s meeting.

With less than a month to go for the three bypoll, the Congress will chalk out its strategy for ensuring victory so that it can consolidate its position in the Assembly further. The Congress has a strength of 38 in the 68-member Vidhan Sabha while the BJP has 27 MLAs.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

VIP security up for major change in Modi 3.0; NSG, ITBP to be withdrawn

2
Trending

'Shame on you...': Harbhajan Singh slams Kamran Akmal for disrespecting Sikhs during India-Pakistan T20 WC match

3
Haryana

Sikh man thrashed by 2 youths in Haryana; Raja Warring says 'attack result of hate speech against Punjabis by team Kangana, BJP IT cell'

4
Rajasthan

Rs 300 ‘artificial’ jewellery sold for Rs 6 crore to US woman by Jaipur man

5
J & K

Delhi man shot dead on Jammu bus was trying to warn others of terror attack

6
India

Watchman's son Mohan Charan Majhi is Odisha CM, erstwhile royal his deputy

7
Trending

Kangana Ranaut hours after sharing her thoughts on ‘obsessive work culture’, posts photos from her happy place; any guesses?

8
J & K

Terror attack in J-K's Kathua; terrorist killed in second attack in 3 days

9
India

Congress slams PM Modi over Parliamentary Affairs minister pick

10
Delhi

Delhi plunges into darkness following power outage; areas housing L-G secretariat and CM's house affected

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

3 security personnel injured in encounter in J-K’s Doda; suspected terrorist killed in Kathua

CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K

In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...

Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week

PM Narendra Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week

Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards

Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak

Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: S Jaishankar on Pakistan

Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China

China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations

China PM greets Narendra Modi, talks of steady relations

Says good ties augur well for regional stability

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes


Cities

View All

Drug cartel busted in Amritsar; 3 held with 8-kg heroin, weapon

Drug cartel busted in Amritsar; 3 held with 8-kg heroin, weapon

Two of arms smuggling gang arrested in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

Field fires damaging tree trunk along highways, link roads

Body of man missing for three days found from UBD canal

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

BJP objection ignored, Chandigarh MC clears Rs 7 crore revamp of crematorium

BJP objection ignored, Chandigarh MC clears Rs 7 crore revamp of crematorium

Councillors stage walkout as Mayor suspends BJP’s Saurabh Joshi

Zirakpur to host minister Anmol Gagan Maan’s wedding on June 16

Patients at receiving end as PGI workers go on strike in Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court junks ‘capable’ wife’s plea for hike in maintenance

Just three much: Power cuts add to ongoing heatwave, water scarcity

Just three much: Power cuts add to ongoing heatwave, water scarcity

AAP govt planned water crisis, claims Delhi BJP chief

Women protest outside Atishi’s house, want Rs 1,000/mth grant

BJP MP Khandelwal launches Jan Chaupal initiative

Ministers review monsoon preparedness

MC’s negligence leads to choked sewers

MC’s negligence leads to choked sewers

CISF constable has no remorse for slapping Kangana, says brother

NEET aspirants seek re-exam citing flaws

Kapurthala DC reviews monsoon preparedness

Ban on carrying, displaying weapons

New International airport ready to take off next month

New International airport ready to take off next month

Three masked men loot Rs 15L from bank at village

2 drowned youths yet to be traced

40-year-old man dies in hit-&-run

Gold jewellery, Rs 2 lakh stolen from home

Patiala: Punjab Vigilance Bureau team arrests ASI for accepting bribe

Patiala: Punjab Vigilance Bureau team arrests ASI for accepting bribe

National yogasana coach training programme gets underway in Patiala