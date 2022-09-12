BJP ensured women empowerment in Himachal: RS member Indu Goswami

Shimla, September 11
Rajya Sabha member Indu Goswami today said the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thaur and his government had done unprecedented work to empower women in the state. She questioned the Congress what they did on this front in the past 70 years.
The MP made the comments in relation to Congress’s national spokesperson Alka Lamba who has been appointed in-charge of Himachal just a month ago. Goswami said Congress leaders who were unaware of the ground realities in the state should not teach women welfare to the BJP.
Meanwhile, terming the Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra of Congress as a flop show, BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma said, “The yatra is being led by people whose families had provided benefits only to people of their segments.”
Citing the example of state Congress committee general secretary Ashray Sharma, who resigned from the membership of Rozgar Yatra, Randhir said even the opposition’s leaders were leaving the yatra.
