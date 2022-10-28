BJP ensuring women empowerment: MP Aparajita Sarangi

Shimla, October 27
The BJP is striving for women empowerment and the state has secured the first position in the country for women labour force participation. This was stated by BJP national spokesperson and Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi.
Addressing mediapersons here, she said the plight of women in Congress-ruled states was not hidden. Rajasthan was ranked first in crime against women while in Himachal the dignity and respect of women had been ensured by the BJP government.
She said the Congress lacked vision and that’s why it was on the verge of extinction. Taking a jibe at the Congress, she said in the 1984 general elections, the party had won about 82 per cent of the seats while in the 2019 elections, it faced defeat on 88 per cent of the seats, which was a clear indication that the Congress was being wiped out of the country.
