BJP expresses concern over ‘deteriorating’ law and order

Shimla, June 10

Senior BJP leader and MLA from Naina Devi Randhir Sharma today expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

In a statement issued here, Sharma said the murder of an elderly couple of Sikroha gram panchayat under Barmana police station in Bilaspur district was very disturbing. “The bodies of the couple were found in the cowshed near the house after being attacked with a sharp-edged weapon,” he said.

Sharma said a migrant worker from Rajasthan, who was living in Damtal police area of Kangra district, had attacked and killed a minor girl living in his neighborhood with a spade. “The law and order situation in the state is continuously deteriorating ever since the Congress government has come to power in the state but no steps have been taken to check rise in crime,” he said.

While congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming Prime Minister for the third time and national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on becoming the Union Minister for the second time, the BJP leader said that the NDA government was committed to public service.

“The biggest example of BJP’s commitment towards poor, downtrodden and needy is release of Rs 20,000 crore by PM Narendra Modi for Kisan Samman Nidhi, the first decision after taking oath for the third term as PM,” Randhir said.

The BJP leader said the decision would benefit 9.3 crore farmers of the country and in the coming days and theNarendra Modi government will do more work for farmers and agriculture sector.

