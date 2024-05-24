BJP failed to give jobs, curb inflation: Rathore

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 23

Congress national spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Thursday accused the BJP of failing to fulfil its promises made to the public in 10 years. Addressing the media here, Rathore said PM Modi did not address key issues and electoral pledges were not fulfilled.

He said PM Modi-led central government failed to provide two crore jobs annually and curb inflation. Rathore said inflation was highest during the BJP government at the Centre, which has direct impact on common people.

Rathore pointed out the BJP’s alleged failure to tackle corruption and bring back black money from foreign accounts. He underscored the adverse impact of reduced import duty on apple produce coming from foreign countries. He said the Centre reduced import duty on apple produce from 50 per cent to 30 per cent, which directly affected the apple growers in Himachal Pradesh, adding to their financial woes.

Speaking on the BJP’s stance on national security, Rathore criticised the government over Pulwama attack inquiry and its failure to capitalise on falling global crude oil prices for the benefit of citizens. Rathore also condemned the imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items, alleging that it disproportionately benefited capitalists, while burdening the common people.

Accusing the BJP of undermining democracy, Rathore said an attempt to destabilise the elected government was made in Himachal Pradesh. He said the BJP is trying to stifle the voices of opposition leaders. Reacting to Prime Minister Modi’s remark that Pakistan will be happy if the Congress wins in India, Rathore refuted the claims of Congress having any association with Pakistan. He said after Atal Bihari Vajpayee went to Pakistan, Kargil war took place and PM Modi’s Pakistan visit (without invitation) was followed by Pulwama attack. Predicting electoral success for the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, Rathore claimed widespread disillusionment with the BJP and expressed confidence in winning both Lok Sabha poll and assembly elections in Himachal. He said INDIA bloc will form government in the Centre this time.

