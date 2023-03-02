BJP fearful of losing Lok Sabha poll: Congress

Tribune News Service

Hamirpur, March 1

The BJP is fearful of losing the forthcoming general elections after its defeat in the last Assembly elections, said Prem Kaushal, senior HPCC spokesperson, here today.

He alleged that BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, were giving irrelevant statements, thus exposing their frustration of losing the Assembly elections. He added that the BJP only believed in publicity while the Congress believed in development.

Kaushal said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced the restoration of the old pension scheme in the first Cabinet meeting and the work to identify women beneficiaries for an Rs 1,500 monthly grant had been started.

He claimed that the government was focusing on infrastructure development and executing public welfare schemes. He said that the Chief Minister was focusing on reducing unwanted expenditure and had cut his security, which was an exemplary austerity measure.