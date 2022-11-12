 Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: All eyes on key political players and CM post contenders : The Tribune India

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: All eyes on key political players and CM post contenders

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: All eyes on key political players and CM post contenders


Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, November 12

BJP or Congress? Voters in Himachal queue up outside polling booths to elect new government. From Shimla to the icy heights of Spiti, voters across Himachal Pradesh stepped out on Saturday to elect a new state government. It is a crucial test for the BJP hoping to beat precedent and return to power amid fight with rebels as well as the Congress, who are looking for electoral revival.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (57)

Thakur is contesting from Seraj in Mandi, from where he has won five elections earlier in 1998, 2003, 2007, 2012 and 2017. With elections being contested under his leadership, BJP Chief JP Nadda has said that in case the party wins, he will be the chief minister. In case BJP manages to win, Thakur would become the only CM after 1985 to have managed a second consecutive term, a major feat in Himachal’s political history.

JP Nadda (61)

With Himachal being home state of Nadda, the stakes are too high for the BJP chief and winning the hill state by breaking the tradition of no government repeating is the challenge that he faces. BJP went into the polls banking more on PM Modi, considering the emotional connect he shares with Himachal, where he remained BJP Incharge for seven years.

Pratibha Singh (66)

Widow of six time CM Virbhadra Singh, she is spearheading the party campaign as party chief. Having won the 2021 Mandi Lok Sabha by-poll from the home turf of CM Jai Ram Thakur, she gave Congress a much needed breather. Though she is not contesting being an MP but she too is being considered a CM aspirant.

Mukesh Agnihotri (60)

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader Mukesh Agnihotri is trying his luck for the fourth time from Haroli in Una. A journalist turned politician, Mukesh will in the reckoning for CM’s post in case Congress manages to win. He has won three elections in 2007, 2012 and 2017.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (58)

Sukhu, a third time MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur is also a frontrunner for the post for CM in case Congress wrests power from BJP. He remained State Congress President for six years and is now heading the important Congress Campaign Committee. Known to have taken on stalwart leader Virbhadra Singh, ensuing victory for Sukhu is imperative.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj (70)

Bhardwaj, a four time MLA is facing the biggest challenge of his political career after his constituency was shifted from Shimla (Urban) to Kasumpti at the last minute. Having gained and made the contest keen in Kasumpti, he is aiming to make it to the assembly.

Asha Kumari (67)

A six time MLA who has won the 1985, 1993, 1998, 2003, 2007 and 2017 elections, this will be Asha’s seventh term as an MLA in case she manages to win from Dalhousie in Chamba. Having won the lst elections by a slender margin in 2017, she is sure to get an important resposnsibility in case she wins.

Rakesh Pathania (58)

Pathania, known to be a fighter and survived who won as an independent in 2007 elections is roughing it out as his assembly seat was shifted from Nurpur to adjoining Fatehpur. The going is tough for the three-time MLA, as party rebel, Kripal Parmar is making the going tough for him by   contesting as an independent.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: All eyes on key political players and CM post contenders

