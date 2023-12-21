BJP flays Opposition for ‘insulting’ Vice-President

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 20

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal today said the mockery of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar by an opposition member was an insult of the Constitution.

Bindal, in a statement issued here, said it was unfortunate that Opposition members stooped so low to insult the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. “It was not the esteem of an individual but of Parliament that was lowered by this unparliamentary act. Such an objectionable behaviour only reflects the frustration of the opposition.” he added.

He said the manner in which the opposition members joked and laughed after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Dhankar and Rahul Gandhi video-graphed the whole act were most unfortunate. Bindal said that people would not forgive the Opposition for insulting Dhankar.

#BJP #Jagdeep Dhankar #Rajeev Bindal #Shimla