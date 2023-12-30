BJP focusing on development, Congress on creating divisions, says Anurag Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 29

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports Anurag Thakur today said whenever the Congress loses, it tries to adopt the policy of divide and rule by talking of caste census, regionalism but shies away from speaking on the issue of development.

Thakur while talking to mediapersons at Jhanduta in Bilaspur district said frustrated by the recent drubbing in the Assembly poll, the Congress was pursuing politics of divide and rule. He participated in the programme of Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Baihana Brahmana and Balghad and later held a meeting with the sector in-charges at the BJP office in Jhanduta. Local BJP legislator JR Katwal was also present.

“The Congress sometimes talks about caste census, sometimes about regionalism but never speaks on the issue of development. The Congress always avoids discussing issues, which take the country forward,” he opined. He said the excellent performance of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan shows that people vote for development. The Congress did injustice to the people for years for which it was rejected by the electorate,” he said.

Taking a dig at INDIA alliance, he said these there was no coordination and understanding among the parties as they were unable to forge consensus on any issue including seat sharing. Majority of their leaders are either in jail or facing serious charges so what justice can they get for people, he quipped.

“This is for the first time that any Prime Minister has taken the work of taking the public welfare schemes of the Central Government to the doorstep of every citizen,” he said. Anurag said the Modi guarantee vehicle would be visiting 2.69 lakh panchayats and inform people about the benefits of the schemes of the Union Government to the people.

“This journey will ensure that every Indian contributes in making a developed India. Youth, farmers, women, poor, entrepreneurs, every section together will make a developed India. This is the new India,” he said.

Over the years, more than 13.5 crore poor people have been brought above the poverty line, more than four crore pucca houses, 13 crore toilets have been made and tap water connections have been provided to 14 crore houses to the needy, he added.

