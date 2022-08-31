BJP forms 17 poll committees in Himachal

Shimla, August 30
The BJP constituted 16 committees, besides the election management committee in view of the forthcoming Assembly poll at a meeting here today.
BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh, Nahan MLA Rajeev Bindal, state organisational secretary Pawan Rana, and Cabinet ministers Mohinder Singh Thakur and Rajeev Sehjal attended the meeting presided over by party president Suresh Kashyap.
Bindal would head the election management committee while Rajya Sabha member Sikander Kumar would lead the vision document committee. State party general secretary Trilok Jamwal would head the rally management committee, Payal Vaidya state office operations committee, Susheel Rathore war room committee, Praveen Sharma election publicity material committee, Mahinder Dharmani media management committee, Anil Dadwal social media committee, Sanjeev Katwal travel programme committee, Ashwani Kaushal air transport committee, Sanjeev Chauhan road transport committee, Surinder Ghanghrokta election commission contact committee, Naresh Sharma protocol committee, Vivek Sharma guest accommodation committee, Ramesh Chaujar food management committee, Vishal Chauhan rath and hoardings committee and Purshottam Guleria would lead the workers from other states coordination committee.
