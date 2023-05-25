BJP free to get charges probed by CBI, ED: Sukhu on letter row

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 24

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the BJP was free to get the allegations of corruption levelled in an anonymous letter against officials posted at his office probed by any Central agency like the CBI or the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing a meeting of party workers in Mandi yesterday, had termed as serious the allegations of corruption levelled in an anonymous letter being circulated on social media against officials posted at the Chief Minister’s office.

Sukhu said, “My government has zero tolerance towards corruption. The allegations levelled in the anonymous letter being circulated on social media are vague and far from truth. I am working for change in governance and for the welfare of the people of the state. The BJP is free to get the allegations levelled in the anonymous letter inquired by the CBI or the ED.”

Thakur had urged Sukhu to get the ‘serious’ allegations. “The state government should come clean on the issue as corruption allegations have been made against officials posted in the CM’s office,” he had said.