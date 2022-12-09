BJP gets 3 seats, Cong 2 in Chamba

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 8

In the Chamba Assembly constituency, the BJP won three of the five segments.

Senior Congress leader and sitting MLA from Dalhousie Asha Kumari suffered a major setback as she lost to Dhavinder Singh of the BJP. Asha Kumari lost by 9,710 votes.

The Congress managed to wrest the Chamba seat from the BJP where its candidate Neeraj Nayar defeated Neelam Nayar of the BJP by a margin of 7,296 votes.

With the BJP losing Chamba, it seems the magic of former acting president of the HPCC Harsh Mahajan, who joined the BJP ahead of elections, did not work in the area.

From Bhattiyat, Kuldeep Singh Pathania of the Congress defeated Bikram Singh, sitting BJP MLA, by 1,437 votes.

Changing candidate in Bharmour paid off to the BJP. The party had replaced the sitting MLA Jia Lal in Bharmour and given ticket to Dr Janak Raj, a former doctor from the IGMC, Shimla. Janak Raj defeated the veteran Congress leader and former minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri by 5,112 votes. From Churah, the siting MLA and Deputy Speaker Hans Raj retained his seat. He defeated Yashwant Singh of the Congress by 2,702 votes.