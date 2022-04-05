BJP gets ready for JP Nadda’s Shimla visit on April 9

Tribune News Service

shimla, April 4

Over 15,000 workers are likely to welcome BJP national president JP Nadda on his arrival in Shimla on April 9, said BJP state president Suresh Kashyap. He was presiding over a meeting of office-bearers of BJP organisational districts of Shimla, Mahasu and Solan district here today.

Nadda’s visit after the party victory in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur would infuse fresh energy among the leaders and workers ahead of the Shimla municipal and Assembly elections, he added.

Nadda would hold a road show in an open jeep from the Vidhan Sabha to Peterhoff. This would be followed by a public meeting.

Nadda would reach Shimla on April 9. He would leave for Bilaspur on April 10 and return to Delhi on April 11. On April 10, he would participate in various meetings in Shimla and attend a booth meeting in Arki on his way to Bilaspur. He would also be accorded a grand welcome at Namhole, Tutu, Darlaghat, Chamakadi Bridge.

“BJP workers are enthusiastic about JP Nadda’s visit,” said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He added the BJP would start a padayatra and a maha sampark campaign on April 6 (BJP’s foundation day). —

