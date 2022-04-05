BJP gets ready for JP Nadda’s Shimla visit on April 9

shimla, April 4
Over 15,000 workers are likely to welcome BJP national president JP Nadda on his arrival in Shimla on April 9, said BJP state president Suresh Kashyap. He was presiding over a meeting of office-bearers of BJP organisational districts of Shimla, Mahasu and Solan district here today.
Nadda’s visit after the party victory in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur would infuse fresh energy among the leaders and workers ahead of the Shimla municipal and Assembly elections, he added.
Nadda would hold a road show in an open jeep from the Vidhan Sabha to Peterhoff. This would be followed by a public meeting.
Nadda would reach Shimla on April 9. He would leave for Bilaspur on April 10 and return to Delhi on April 11. On April 10, he would participate in various meetings in Shimla and attend a booth meeting in Arki on his way to Bilaspur. He would also be accorded a grand welcome at Namhole, Tutu, Darlaghat, Chamakadi Bridge.
“BJP workers are enthusiastic about JP Nadda’s visit,” said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He added the BJP would start a padayatra and a maha sampark campaign on April 6 (BJP’s foundation day). —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...