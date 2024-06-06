BJP got lead in Nurpur MC areas

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 5

BJP candidate from the Kangra parliamentary constituency Rajiv Bhardwaj got lead in all ten polling stations in the Nurpur Municipal Council (MC).

The MC has ten polling booths and the BJP got lead of 136 votes in polling booth-1, 159 in booth-2, 256 in booth-3, 49 in booth-4, 10 in booth-5, 167 in booth-6, 129 in booth-7, 236 in booth-8, 212 in booth -9 and 167 in booth-10.

In the Nurpur Assembly constituency, 117 polling booths had been set up, but the Congress candidate Anand Sharma succeeded in getting a lead of only 38 and 28 votes, respectively, in polling booth numbers 97 and 107. The total margin of the BJP candidate recorded 18,732 as Rajiv Bhardwaj was polled 40,877 votes, whereas Anand Sharma was polled 22,145 votes in Nurpur.

The BJP candidate also got a lead of 11,385 votes in neighbouring Jawali, the native Assembly constituency of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar.

