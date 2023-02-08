BJP govt didn't give pay panel arrears to employees: Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Una, February 7

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the previous BJP government had announced the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission but did not give financial benefits to serving and retired employees. He added that the previous government also didn’t pay the last DA installment amounting to Rs 992 crore to the employees.

Sukhu said that the BJP government had left a debt of Rs 75,000 crore, besides a liability of Rs 11,000 crore regarding arrears to be paid to employees. He added that the government would fulfil all 10 ‘guarantees’ given by the Congress in its ‘Pratigya Patra’ before the Assembly elections in a phased manner.

He said that the government was committed towards resolving the ongoing impasse between Adani Group cement companies and transporters. He added that several rounds of talks had taken place between the Adani Group management and the transporter unions and both parties were also meeting separately.

He said that the government would not compromise on the rights and welfare of truck operators. He paid obeisance at the Radhe Krishna temple at Kotla Kalan and also took the blessings of spiritual leader Baba Bal.

Earlier, Sukhu laid the foundation stone of a link road at Lalsingi village near Una city. The Public Works Department would construct the proposed 4.17 km road at a cost of Rs 3.36 crore to connect Baba Beli Ram Ashram with the Jhalera chowk.

Sukhu, while talking to mediapersons on his arrival here earlier, countered the BJP’s allegation that even after two months in power, the Congress government had failed to fulfil guarantees given to people, especially implementing the old pension scheme (OPS).

He said that the decision to revive the OPS was taken in the first Cabinet meeting and he along with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri had even planned to arrange money for the purpose.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, MLAs Chaitanya Sharma (Gagret), Davinder Bhutto (Kutlehar) and Sudarshan Singh (Chintpurni), besides former Una MLA Satpal Raizada were present.