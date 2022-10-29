 BJP govt failed to create jobs: Rajeev Shukla, Congress in-charge of Himachal : The Tribune India

The Tribune INTERVIEW

BJP govt failed to create jobs: Rajeev Shukla, Congress in-charge of Himachal

Unemployment, price rise and GST hassles are the main election issues. The BJP government is facing anti-incumbency. The Congress will win Assembly elections and form government with a two-thirds majority, says Rajeev Shukla, in-charge of Congress affairs for Himachal, in an interview with Pratibha Chauhan. Excerpts

What do you think are the Congress’ prospects in the Assembly elections?

It is the people of Himachal who are fighting the BJP on behalf of the Congress. The writing is on the wall, as the BJP government is facing huge anti-incumbency. We will form government with a two-thirds majority.

Will rebels damage the prospects of the party candidates? Your take.

Efforts are on to persuade rebels to withdraw their nominations as ticket allotment has been done judiciously, based on surveys by four independent agencies. We are hopeful that they will oblige. If they do not relent, we have a back-up plan to empower our candidates to minimise damage.

Will the Congress project a chief ministerial candidate before the elections?

We have decided to go to the polls under the collective leadership of our senior leaders. The elected MLAs will later decide who they want as Chief Minister.

What are the main poll issues for the Congress?

Unemployment, price rise and GST hassles are the main election issues. Besides, voters are unhappy with the BJP government over its failure to create employment avenues. No efforts were made for resource mobilisation by tapping Himachal’s immense potential for tourism and food processing. Never before has there been so much unrest among employees, who form the backbone of the government and are the main contributors to the development of the state.

The Congress is facing flak for trying to lure voters with guarantees of jobs, soft loans and other enticements. Where will the money come from?

We have done it in Chhattisgarh and will do it in Himachal as well. Experts have assessed the financial viability of all guarantees, be it purchase of animal dung, five lakh jobs, Rs 680 crore interest free loans or Rs 1,500 monthly grant to women.

It seems that the Congress is struggling to match the high-pitch campaign of the BJP?

The Congress cannot match the BJP’s unlimited resources and propaganda. However, one cannot ignore the fact that no amount of money or muscle power can sway voters, who are clearly in favour of the Congress. Moreover, the voters of Himachal are literate and politically aware.

Several leaders vying for the post of Chief Minister shows that the Congress is faction-ridden. Your take?

This is the BJP’s wishful thinking. The Congress is fully united and the manner in which ticket were allotted is a clear proof of this. Not only state Congress president Pratibha Singh but also all other leaders are campaigning for the party candidates.

#BJP #Congress #inflation #Unemployment

