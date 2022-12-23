BJP govt opened institutions in Himachal with political motives: Congress

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 22

Congress MLAs Vikramaditya Singh, Neeraj Nayar and Chandershekhar today defended the government decision to denotify institutions opened by the previous BJP government. They said that the BJP was unnecessarily making a hue and cry when it knows that these were opened without budgetary provision.

Without budget Congress MLAs Vikramaditya Singh, Neeraj Nayar and Chandershekhar said the previous BJP government had opened these institutions at the fag end of its tenure without any budgetary provision.

In a joint statement issued here, the three MLAs said that the previous BJP government had opened these institutions at the fag end of its tenure without any budgetary provision. “The fact is that the BJP leaders are unable to come to terms with the crushing defeat they suffered in the recent Assembly elections,” they said.

The MLAs said that the state government took into consideration departmental inputs and found that the staff from other institutions and offices were deployed in these institutions, affecting the functioning of the existing offices. The state government would review such cases on merit. Where necessary, these institutions would be reopened, they added.

They refuted the allegations of political vendetta and said that on the contrary the previous BJP government had reviewed all decisions of the Congress government taken in the last six months of its tenure and several institutions were closed down.

The MLAs said, “The people of the state have given a decisive mandate to the Congress and the government is committed to ensuring uniform and balanced development.”

They added that the BJP government had announced the opening of institutions with an eye on Assembly elections. All these institutions were opened with political motives and did not fulfil laid down parameters.

#BJP #Congress #Shimla