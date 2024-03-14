BJP had nothing to do with political instability in Himachal, says MP Dr Sikandar Kumar

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 13

The BJP had nothing to do with the political instability in the state, and it was an in-house problem of the Congress and Chief Minister should take care of the Congress family. This was stated by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sikandar Kumar on the sidelines of a BJP meeting here yesterday.

He said the BJP was busy in its own programmes, and its focus was on the upcoming general election.

Addressing a meeting of the BJP workers earlier, he said the party should take programmes and policies of the government to people at the booth level.

He said the BJP had started a programme seeking public opinion on the vision document, so that their ideas for the development of the country could be incorporated in the document.

He stated that people could use various social media handles of the BJP — WhatsApp, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and the BJP web portal — to forward their suggestions. Those who did not have access to these platforms could submit their suggestions in the suggestion boxes being circulated in villages, he added.

He said ‘video vans’ would create awareness among the people about the welfare and the developmental programmes started by Modi-led government.

People trusted the BJP government twice, and now this would be repeated with a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha, he added.

Later, the MP flagged off a ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ video van showcasing the achievements of the Modi Government of past 10 years.

