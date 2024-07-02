BJP has forced repeated elections on state: Congress

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 1

State Congress vice-president Naresh Chauhan today said the BJP’s “Operation Lotus” in the state has exposed it to people. Accusing the BJP of foisting nine byelections on the state for its “lust” for power, Chauhan said the people would give a befitting reply to the saffron party in the upcoming three Assembly bypolls, like it did in the six Assembly bypolls held with the Lok Sabha elections.

Chauhan said there was a clear support for the Congress candidates among the people and the count of the Congress MLAs would go up from 38 to 41 on July 13. He also questioned the BJP for making statements like “the Congress government would soon fall” despite having a majority in the Assembly.

“These statements show that the BJP has little respect for the democratic norms. On what basis the BJP was making such claims, when it just has 27 MLAs?” asked Chauhan.

Chauhan accused the BJP of stalling development process in the state by forcing repeated byelections. “Valuable time is being wasted in conducting repeated elections. It should have been used for the development of the state. The people will never forgive the BJP for it,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Shimla