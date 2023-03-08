BJP holds Aakrosh Rally, wants offices reopened

Hamirpur, March 7
The district BJP organised a Jan Aakrosh Rally at the Gandhi Chowk here today in protest against denotification of over 900 institutions and offices opened by the previous government.
BJP district president Baldev Sharma claimed that the institutions and offices were opened for the welfare of the people of the state. He added that the Congress government had adopted an anti-people approach and was depriving them of the benefits of the institutions and offices opened by the previous BJP government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...
Invest more to gain from Budget initiatives, PM Modi exhorts India Inc
Asks citizens to insist on invoice for every purchase to plu...
Neiphiu Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term
Sangma takes charge in Meghalaya for 2nd time in row, to foc...