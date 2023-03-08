BJP holds Aakrosh Rally, wants offices reopened

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 7

The district BJP organised a Jan Aakrosh Rally at the Gandhi Chowk here today in protest against denotification of over 900 institutions and offices opened by the previous government.

BJP district president Baldev Sharma claimed that the institutions and offices were opened for the welfare of the people of the state. He added that the Congress government had adopted an anti-people approach and was depriving them of the benefits of the institutions and offices opened by the previous BJP government.