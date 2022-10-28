BJP in damage control mode; Nadda, CM meet Maheshwar

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 27

BJP national president JP Nadda met former MP Maheshwar Singh, who has filed nomination as an Independent candidate from Kullu Sadar, here today.

A party helicopter was sent to bring Maheshwar from Kullu so that he could be persuaded to withdraw his nomination. The BJP is aware that Maheshwar could cause considerable damage to the poll prospects of its candidates in all four segments of Kullu district.

“I am just an emissary and will carry the party leadership’s message back to my people. It is for them to take the final call whether I shall withdraw from the contest or not,” said Maheshwar as he arrived here to meet Nadda. He met Nadda one on one and later Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also arrived there.

Besides Nadda and the Chief Minister, BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh and organisational secretary Pawan Rana also attended the meeting with Maheshwar. “My son is not in my control. He is living separately for the past many years. In any case, children do not listen to their parents these days,” he said.

Maheshwar questioned the party’s decision to first give him ticket and later withdraw it on the ground that his son had filed nomination as an Independent candidate from the Banjar segment.

Thakur said he had come to discuss several important issues regarding the election campaign and rallies. “Of course, the issue of convincing rebels to withdraw their nominations is also to be discussed,” he added.

“At the age of 73 years, I am not keen to contest elections as an Independent candidate. My nomination papers as BJP candidate have been rejected. I will try to convince my supporters but they will decide whether I will contest elections or not,” said Maheshwar after the meeting got over.