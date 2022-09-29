BJP inaugurating incomplete projects: Cong

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 28

The Congress has accused the BJP of inaugurating incomplete projects with an eye on the upcoming elections. “Why did the BJP inaugurate the Super-Specialty Hospital at Chamiyana without the required facilities and the adequate staff?” asked Naresh Chauhan, vice-president of the state Congress Committee.

He further said that the Chief Minister had realised that the BJP was losing the elections and hence was in a tearing hurry to inaugurate incomplete projects. “The hospital was approved under the Congress government and yet the BJP could not complete it even in five years,” he said.

Chauhan further said that the hospital needed a dedicated road but the current road was narrow and ‘kuchha’. “Also, doctors, para-medical and nursing staff have not been appointed to run these departments,” said Chauhan, adding that the CM was on an inauguration spree with an eye on the elections.