BJP intimidating voters with I-T raids: Congress

Hamirpur, June 29
The Congress candidate from the Hamirpur Assembly constituency, Pushpender Verma, today said, “Income Tax raids were conducted to create panic among businessmen in the town as the Hamirpur Assembly constituency is in the byelection mode.” He added that the I-T Department conducted raids at nine places across the constituency that created fear among people in the town.
“The raids were conducted to influence voters of the constituency, but neither the BJP nor its leaders could make any dent by indulging in such low-level politics,” alleged Verma.
He said people of the constituency were with the Congress and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He said he would extend every possible help to the people in any situation.
Earlier, Bhoranj MLA Suresh Kumar said, “BJP state president Rajiv Bindal should tell people why he was dropped from the Cabinet.”
He said the Congress government would complete its five-year term by initiating development and welfare works in the state.
He added that the BJP leaders “should stop dreaming of forming government in the state”. Kumar said Bindal should refrain from making superfluous comments and maintain the dignity of the position he holds.
