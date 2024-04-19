BJP is against women, says Chauhan

Shimla, April 18
Alleging that the BJP leaders were merely pretending to be the well-wishers of women, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Naresh Chauhan today said that people knew that they went to the Election Commission to stop the Rs 1,500 pension to women. “Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur should apologise to the people of the state for creating hurdles in the way of women getting their due,” he said.
Chauhan said that the BJP had been exposed before the people of the state. “BJP is not only anti-women but also anti-employee. The BJP leaders made fun of government employees for asking for old pension and challenged them to contest elections. Whereas the Congress government restored the OPS in the very first meeting,” said Chauhan.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1
Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...
BJP faces litmus test in UP, Rajasthan Jatland
Fate of minister Balyan, other Jat leaders at stake