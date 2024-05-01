BJP is party of parachute candidates, says Chander Shekhar

Shimla, April 30
State Congress working president Chander Shekhar today said the old leaders and workers were being sidelined in the BJP to accommodate parachute or bought candidates. “The BJP is now full of such candidates and there is a lot of resentment among the BJP cadre due to it,” said Chander Shekhar.
Chander Shekhar further said the Congress had announced just two candidates out of four for the Lok Sabha elections and the BJP was already considering changing their candidates. “It shows the BJP had laid down the arms and has accepted defeat,” he said.
He further said fearing defeat, the BJP leaders were making meaningless statements and were trying to divert the attention of the people from the real issues. He further accused the BJP of not standing with the people of the state during the disaster, and of indulging in horse trading to topple the democratically-elected government.
