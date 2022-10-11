BJP jittery, may field new faces in Himachal Pradesh: Sukhu

Shimla, October 10

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee, today claimed that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had conceded that the Congress would form the next government in the state. It was for this reason that the BJP was desperately trying to replace its sitting MLAs with new faces, he added.

In a statement issued here, Sukhu claimed that the Chief Minister’s statement was based on inputs received from the CID, IB and other intelligence agencies about the mood of the electorate, ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections. “The BJP and the Chief Minister are now trying to put the blame for the failure of the state government on its ministers and MLAs by denying them ticket,” he alleged.

He said that the fact that the BJP was planning to field so many new faces indicated that it had adverse feedback about the prospects of sitting MLAs. “The BJP has got feedback even from its own workers that many of the ministers and sitting MLAs will lose the elections, or else why will it think of bringing in new faces,” he quipped.

Sukhu said the fact that the Chief Minister was convening Cabinet meetings every third day to make a slew of announcements without a budgetary provision showed the BJP was on a sticky wicket. — TNS