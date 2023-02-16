BJP kicks off signature drive

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 15

Former CM Jai Ram Thakur kicked off the BJP’s signature campaign in Thunag in Mandi today. The BJP has started the campaign against the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government to denotify several institutions opened by the Jai Ram Thakur government in the last six months of its tenure.

In Shimla, BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma tore into the Congress government for denotifying the institutions. He accused the government of shutting down welfare schemes and development works of the BJP government to raise money for its own guarantees. “It’s the government’s duty to fulfil its promises. But shutting down the precious welfare schemes for funding its own guarantees is undemocratic,” said Randhir Sharma.

He alleged that there’s an environment of chaos in the state after the formation of the Congress government. “It has failed to resolve the cement plants deadlock,” he said.