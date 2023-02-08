BJP launches signature drive against govt

Nurpur, February 7
Local BJP workers yesterday launched a signature campaign against the decision of the Congress government to denotify institutions and offices opened by the previous government.
Teams of BJP members visited local residents and took their signatures against the denotification decision. Sanjay Guleria, who had unsuccessfully contested the last Assembly poll from Jawali, led the campaign.
