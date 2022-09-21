Solan: BJP leader Tarsem Bharti sent to 18-month jail for causing death of 2 persons

Solan, September 20
A Kandaghat court today sentenced BJP leader Tarsem Bharti and another man to 18 months of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,850 each for causing death of two persons due to negligence in an eight-year-old case.
Bharti, who is a member of the BJP’s executive committee, has been nursing an ambition of contesting the Assembly poll from Solan.
The case pertains to October 15, 2014 when two villagers, Neelesh and Parmanand, were crushed under big boulders on the Mamlig road near the Hardu nullah where a poklain machine engaged by Tarsem Bharti was doing excavation work.
