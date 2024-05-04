BJP leaders attack Anand, Congress

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 3

In a stinging attack against the Congress candidate Anand Sharma for the Kangra constituency, former Union Minister Mahesh Sharma said he would struggle in conquering the steep heights of Himachal Pradesh. He was addressing Panna Pramukh Sammelan at Chowari in Chamba district’s Bhattiyat constituency.

Talking about BJP candidate Rajeev Bharadwaj’s suitability, Sharma said he was capable of surmounting difficult challenges.

Sharma expressed confidence in Bharadwaj’s ability to serve the people of Kangra with honesty and dedication.

Criticising the Congress, he said the party has got stuck in the pits it had dug over the last decade. He underscored the importance of the BJP’s work, suggesting that its impact would be remembered for the next 50 years.

Addressing the gathering, former MLA Bikram Singh Jaryal took aim at the Congress, alleging that it has failed to provide justice to the people of the state. He criticised the rise in electricity prices, increase in unemployment and closure of many institutions by the current government.

BJP’s Kangra legislator Pawan Kajal recounted his previous electoral experience, stating that when the Congress failed to find a suitable candidate in the previous Lok Sabha elections, he was compelled to contest. Kajal expressed confidence that even in this election, people of Kangra would support the BJP.

Rajeev Bhardwaj highlighted the consistent dominance of the BJP in the region. He clarified that his decision to contest the election was not personal, and that he was merely following the party’s directives.

Bharadwaj emphasised his dedication to the party and people of Kangra and said he would serve the electorate with utmost dedication.

